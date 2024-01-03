en English
Health

Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Rawalpindi Targets Zero-Waste and Smog-Free Status: Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta

Liaquat Ali Chatta, Rawalpindi’s Commissioner, has expressed the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company’s (RWMC) commitment to transforming Rawalpindi into a zero-waste and smog-free city. During a meeting with Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafiq, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, and other officers, Chatta outlined the ongoing efforts for cleanliness and environmental hygiene, despite the challenges posed by climate change.

Chatta’s Inspection and Directives

The Commissioner recently visited various Union Councils in the city to inspect sanitation arrangements. He commended the performance of sanitation staff and reiterated that Rawalpindi is on track to become a zero-waste and smog-free city. Chatta directed officers to intensify efforts for road washing, manual sweeping, and consistent waste lifting.

A Strict Stand Against Garbage Burning

Chatta also issued a stern warning against burning garbage in waste containers or any other locations – a practice that significantly contributes to air pollution and smog. He emphasized the importance of strict adherence to waste management rules to ensure the sustainability of environmental hygiene.

Boosting Public Awareness and Appreciation for RWMC Workers

Beyond enforcement measures, Chatta underscored the crucial role of public awareness in maintaining a clean environment and promoting public health. He applauded the RWMC workers who are actively engaged in street cleaning operations, acknowledging their significant contribution to the city’s cleanliness initiative.

Health Pakistan
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

