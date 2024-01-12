en English
Raw Sewage Leak into Johannesburg River Underlines South Africa’s Water Infrastructure Woes

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:17 am EST
Water quality in Gauteng, South Africa, is under threat as raw sewage from two ruptured pipes flows unimpeded into the Pampoenspruit, a river in Johannesburg, for the seventh consecutive day. This issue has raised concerns among local residents who noticed a foul smell during the holidays and discovered the source to be raw sewage entering the river directly.

Joburg Water’s Response and the Criticism That Followed

Joburg Water, the municipal entity responsible for the city’s water management, confirmed the leaks. They traced the problem back to blockages identified in October and claimed that preventative measures were taken. These included hydro-jetting operations to cleanse the pipeline and inspections to rule out illegal mining activities. Despite their assurances of the infrastructure’s soundness and their commitment to ongoing maintenance, these efforts have been met with criticism.

Local ward councillor Ralf Bittkau, in particular, has voiced his disappointment with Joburg Water’s maintenance efforts. He has linked the spills directly to an increase in E. coli pollution and personal health problems among the residents.

A National Problem, Says Dr. Anthony Turton

Dr. Anthony Turton, an internationally renowned water expert, weighs in on this issue, stating that it is far from isolated. He highlighted that sewage systems are designed to align with the topography of the land, which often brings them close to rivers.

South Africa has a significant number of wastewater plants that are ill-prepared to treat sewage-contaminated water to a standard safe for drinking. As a result, roughly 60% of the country’s sewage – a staggering volume that runs into billions of litres – is not safely treated before it is discharged into rivers. This overload of untreated sewage strains the capacity of water treatment plants and threatens the quality of the nation’s water supplies.

South Africa’s Infrastructure Challenges

The current situation underscores South Africa’s ongoing struggle with infrastructure management, particularly in regard to sewage and water quality maintenance. The incidents in Johannesburg highlight the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to the country’s water infrastructure crisis.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

