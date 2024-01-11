en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Rapper Jelly Roll’s Commitment to 5K Run: A Testament to His Health Journey

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Rapper Jelly Roll’s Commitment to 5K Run: A Testament to His Health Journey

Famed rapper Jelly Roll, known offstage as Jason Bradley DeFord, has publicly declared his intent to partake in a 5K run by May. This announcement has come as a surge of motivation in the midst of his continuing weight loss journey. An Instagram video posted on January 10, showcases the artist’s resolve as he addresses comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, drawing attention to his recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast. His interaction with Kyle from the Nelk boys during the podcast had a profound impact, instilling in him the belief that he possesses the capability to complete the 5K run.

Commitment to Health and Well-being

With an open heart, Jelly Roll extends his respect and love towards Bert and Tom, further expressing his unwavering dedication to the cause. His commitment is demonstrated in his daily morning walks, a preparatory step towards the impending 5K. This challenge is not an isolated event, but a fragment of his broader mission to enhance his health and overall well-being.

A Remarkable Transformation

At a staggering weight of over 500 pounds in 2015, Jelly Roll’s transformation has been nothing short of remarkable. The rapper has shed more than 200 pounds over the years, with a substantial loss of 45-50 pounds during his Backroad Baptism tour in the previous year alone. He frequently emphasizes the intrinsic connection between weight and mental health and aspires to embody the best version of himself in his upcoming album and tour.

Sharing the Journey with Fans

Jelly Roll’s journey isn’t secluded to himself alone. He continuously shares his progress with his fans on social media, providing insights into his daily workout regime, meditation practices, and improved diet. It’s not just about the physical transformation but about inspiring and motivating others on their quest for better health and happiness.

0
Health Music
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
After five tumultuous years, Tim Commerford, celebrated bassist of the iconic band Rage Against the Machine, has concluded his divorce proceedings with ex-wife Aleece Dimas. The dissolution of their marriage, which began in May 2002, was marked by a hefty equalization payment of $1,850,000 and a monthly spousal support of $18,700, both favoring Dimas. Divorce
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
24 mins ago
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
30 mins ago
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
9 mins ago
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
20 mins ago
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
24 mins ago
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
Latest Headlines
World News
Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law
24 seconds
Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law
Colorado House Lawmakers Kickoff 2024 Legislative Session with 86 New Bills
24 seconds
Colorado House Lawmakers Kickoff 2024 Legislative Session with 86 New Bills
End of an Era: Alabama's Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Dabo Swinney Touted as Potential Successor
28 seconds
End of an Era: Alabama's Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Dabo Swinney Touted as Potential Successor
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
54 seconds
Political Turmoil in Poland: Arrests, Presidential Intervention, and Global Implications
Washington, D.C. Government Limits Telework Days Amid Criticism and Economic Concerns
2 mins
Washington, D.C. Government Limits Telework Days Amid Criticism and Economic Concerns
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
2 mins
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
2 mins
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
2 mins
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app