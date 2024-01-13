Rapid Celebrity Weight Loss Sparks Controversy: Medical Professionals Urge Caution

Renowned comedian and actress Jia Ling recently announced that she shed a whopping 50 kilograms within a year for a film role. The news has sparked a wave of interest in rapid weight loss methods, with local medical professionals reporting a surge in inquiries. However, experts are expressing concern about the potential negative impact of such drastic weight loss practices on the public.

Risks Associated with Rapid Weight Loss

Dr. Qu Shen, Director of the Shanghai Thyroid Disease Research Center at Sino-United Health, has emphasized the complexity of obesity, a metabolic disease influenced by genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. He warns that rapid weight loss can lead to severe complications, including organ damage, menstrual irregularities, and psychological problems. A healthy weight loss rate is typically 2 to 5 percent per month, with a carefully managed maximum loss of 20 to 30 kilograms per year.

The Role of Weight Loss Drugs

Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Saxenda have been identified as potential aids in weight loss. However, these medications, primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, work on hormones that signal satiety to the brain. They should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and lifestyle, not as a quick fix for obesity. Discontinuation can cause side effects and weight regain. Over-the-counter weight loss products can also pose serious health risks.

Lifestyle Changes: The Key to Sustainable Weight Loss

Experts advocate for a comprehensive, gradual approach to weight loss, in line with scientific and medical principles. Natural appetite suppressants, such as high fiber foods and proteins, as well as hydration, can aid in this process. Doctor-approved supplements like glucomannan and green tea extract can also contribute, but they should be used in combination with a healthy diet and regular exercise. Eli Lilly’s FDA-approved Tirzepatide medications, Mounjaro and Zepbound, are being misused for cosmetic weight loss, leading to potentially serious health risks. Medical professionals warn against such misuse and emphasize the importance of focusing on overall health rather than just weight loss.

In light of Jia Ling’s announcement, Dr. Qu underscores the necessity of a scientifically guided weight loss regimen supervised by medical professionals. He strongly advises against mimicking celebrity weight loss practices and emphasizes the need for safe and healthy methods.