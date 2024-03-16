Rapamycin: Unproven Human Longevity Drug Gains Popularity Despite Risks

David Sandler, a 77-year-old retired accountant from Bergen County, New Jersey, recently joined a growing trend, experimenting with rapamycin, a drug known for its ability to extend the lives of animals, in hopes of promoting his own longevity. Despite its approval for use in transplant patients, rapamycin has become increasingly popular as an anti-aging treatment, fueled by celebrity doctors and longevity researchers who cite animal studies suggesting potential benefits in fending off age-related diseases. However, this enthusiasm comes with considerable risks and uncertainties, given the lack of evidence supporting its effectiveness in extending human life.

Advertisment

Exploring Rapamycin's Potential

Rapamycin works by modifying a cellular communication system, potentially allowing cells to clear out accumulated waste and operate more efficiently. Its rise to fame in the longevity community is largely due to significant animal studies, including a 2009 study that showed rapamycin extended the lives of elderly mice by up to 14%. Although the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is unlikely to approve it for longevity due to regulatory and financial reasons, over two dozen medical practices and telehealth companies have started prescribing rapamycin off-label as an anti-aging treatment.

Debate Among Scientists and Doctors

Advertisment

Despite the promising results in animal studies, the medical community remains divided on rapamycin's potential as a longevity drug for humans. Concerns about optimal dosing, reproductive harm, insulin resistance, and increased susceptibility to infections highlight the need for caution. Elena Volpi, a longevity expert at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, expresses reservations about the drug's side effect profile, emphasizing the differences between mice and humans in drug tolerance and disease response. Meanwhile, physicians like Alan Green and Brad Rosen, who have prescribed rapamycin to hundreds of patients, advocate for its calculated use based on its long history as an immunosuppressant and the compelling animal study results.

Rapamycin's Place in Longevity Medicine

The burgeoning field of longevity medicine has seen investments from entities like Altos Labs and the Hevolution Foundation, aiming to reverse diseases of aging by rejuvenating cells. This has renewed interest in drugs like rapamycin, with practitioners and influencers like Peter Attia championing its potential. Despite these advancements, the journey of rapamycin from a soil sample on Easter Island to a potential anti-aging miracle underscores the complexities of translating animal study successes to human health benefits. As the community eagerly awaits more definitive research, individuals like Sandler are taking matters into their own hands, experimenting with rapamycin in hopes of unlocking the secret to a longer, healthier life.