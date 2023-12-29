Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year’s Trauma on Good Morning Britain

In a poignant broadcast on Good Morning Britain (GMB), presenter Ranvir Singh unveiled a deeply personal story about her sense of dread and foreboding associated with New Year’s Eve. The root of this emotion harks back to the devastating loss of her father to a sudden heart attack when Singh was merely nine years old and her father, just 42. This tragic event took place on January 21st, forever casting a somber shadow over the festive period for Singh.

Decades of Unresolved Grief

During the program, Singh found a connection with Ali, a widow, and a volunteer for the charity Grief Encounter. This charity stands as a beacon of support for families devastated by the loss of a loved one. Singh candidly expressed her belief that should Grief Encounter have been active during her own childhood, it could have provided a significant aid in navigating the tumultuous waters of grief following her father’s untimely passing.

It took decades for Singh to comprehend her aversion to New Year celebrations, with the traumatic loss of her father looming large over the supposedly joyful period. The broadcast gave space to discuss the crucial role Grief Encounter plays in providing much-needed solace to those grappling with the loss of loved ones.

Stepping in for a Colleague Amid Tragedy

Adding another layer to the story, Singh has been filling in for her colleague Kate Garraway on GMB. Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, is in critical condition following a heart attack. The pain of Garraway’s situation resonates with Singh, as Draper’s health struggle mirrors the heart issues that claimed her father.

Viewers have reached out with messages of support for Garraway, particularly following an emotional performance on the ITV program ‘Britain Get Singing.’ Draper’s health journey has been a long and arduous one, having previously battled COVID-19 and spent a whopping 13 months in hospital. His encounter with the virus left long-lasting damage to his organs, necessitating daily care.