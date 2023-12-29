en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year’s Trauma on Good Morning Britain

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:36 am EST
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year’s Trauma on Good Morning Britain

In a poignant broadcast on Good Morning Britain (GMB), presenter Ranvir Singh unveiled a deeply personal story about her sense of dread and foreboding associated with New Year’s Eve. The root of this emotion harks back to the devastating loss of her father to a sudden heart attack when Singh was merely nine years old and her father, just 42. This tragic event took place on January 21st, forever casting a somber shadow over the festive period for Singh.

Decades of Unresolved Grief

During the program, Singh found a connection with Ali, a widow, and a volunteer for the charity Grief Encounter. This charity stands as a beacon of support for families devastated by the loss of a loved one. Singh candidly expressed her belief that should Grief Encounter have been active during her own childhood, it could have provided a significant aid in navigating the tumultuous waters of grief following her father’s untimely passing.

It took decades for Singh to comprehend her aversion to New Year celebrations, with the traumatic loss of her father looming large over the supposedly joyful period. The broadcast gave space to discuss the crucial role Grief Encounter plays in providing much-needed solace to those grappling with the loss of loved ones.

Stepping in for a Colleague Amid Tragedy

Adding another layer to the story, Singh has been filling in for her colleague Kate Garraway on GMB. Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, is in critical condition following a heart attack. The pain of Garraway’s situation resonates with Singh, as Draper’s health struggle mirrors the heart issues that claimed her father.

Viewers have reached out with messages of support for Garraway, particularly following an emotional performance on the ITV program ‘Britain Get Singing.’ Draper’s health journey has been a long and arduous one, having previously battled COVID-19 and spent a whopping 13 months in hospital. His encounter with the virus left long-lasting damage to his organs, necessitating daily care.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness

By Safak Costu

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 25 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74

By BNN Correspondents

Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
Latest Headlines
World News
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
17 seconds
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
36 seconds
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
1 min
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
2 mins
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
3 mins
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Modi Government's Upcoming Budget: Key Announcements Expected Ahead of 2024 Elections
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
4 mins
Swedish Scientists Explore Psychedelics for Insights into Consciousness
Health Concerns Prompt Peng Cheng-min To Step Down as CTBC Brothers' manager
4 mins
Health Concerns Prompt Peng Cheng-min To Step Down as CTBC Brothers' manager
Jim Boeheim Discusses NIL Impact and the Need for Adaptation in College Sports
4 mins
Jim Boeheim Discusses NIL Impact and the Need for Adaptation in College Sports
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
13 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
18 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
25 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
25 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
27 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
27 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app