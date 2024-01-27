Rangers' Scherzer and deGrom on the Mend: A Look into Their Recovery Journeys

Two key pillars in the Texas Rangers' pitching arsenal, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, are on the mend following significant injuries. Their recovery timelines hint at their return during the second half of the 2024 season.

Max Scherzer's Unexpected Diagnosis

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, suffered a herniated disk in his lower back, an issue that surfaced during the World Series last year. After experiencing back discomfort during Game 3, Scherzer initially received an epidural shot hoping to alleviate his pain. However, within 48 hours, the pitcher experienced a shutdown in his calf, prompting further investigation which revealed the herniated disk—significantly different from initial MRI results.

Following surgery on December 15, Scherzer is now past the six-week high-risk period and is feeling optimistic about his recovery. "Every day, you have to take precautions," Scherzer said, highlighting the mental challenges and daily diligence required during his rehabilitation process. His projected return to the mound could happen around June or July, just in time for the trade deadline.

Jacob deGrom's Comeback Trail

On the other hand, deGrom, who boasts a successful season last year before his injury, is also making promising strides in his recovery. He is currently recovering from Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) surgery, a procedure that cut short his Rangers debut after only six starts.

Feeling great with his progress, deGrom plans to start throwing during Spring Training. The right-handed pitcher is approaching his recovery cautiously, "to continue pitching for the next few years."

Disruption to the Rangers' 2024 Season

The absence of both Scherzer and deGrom during the first half of the forthcoming season undoubtedly presents a significant challenge for the Rangers. However, both players aim to stay connected with the team, offering their guidance and support to their teammates in the meantime.

As two of the game's most accomplished pitchers navigate their way back to full health, their journeys serve as a testament to the resilience and determination of professional athletes. Their anticipated return will not only bolster the Rangers' pitching lineup but also bring a heightened sense of excitement for the second half of the 2024 season.