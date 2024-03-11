Ramadan 2024 Fitness Guide: 5 Expert Tips for Healthy Fasting and Staying Active

As the holy month of Ramadan 2024 approaches, Muslims worldwide prepare for a period of fasting from sunrise to sunset. This time-honored practice, while spiritually rewarding, poses challenges such as low energy levels and potential weight gain due to altered meal timings. Understanding these concerns, here are five expert-backed strategies to help you maintain your fitness and health throughout the month.

Advertisment

Embrace Timely Workouts

Choosing the right time to exercise is crucial during Ramadan. Engaging in physical activities after iftar or before suhoor allows you to stay active without compromising your fast. It's essential to replenish your body with nutritious food and water before and after workouts to maintain energy levels and ensure effective recovery.

Strength Training and Bodyweight Exercises

Advertisment

Incorporating strength training into your Ramadan fitness routine can help maintain muscle mass and strength. Simple home exercises like planks, squats, lunges, and push-ups are effective and do not require any equipment. Tailor your exercise intensity based on how you feel during fasting hours to avoid overexertion.

Hydration and Nutrition Are Key

Staying hydrated is paramount during non-fasting hours. Prioritize fluid intake to support physical performance and energy. Eating balanced meals at iftar and suhoor is equally important. Incorporate healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, and lean proteins into your meals to sustain energy levels and support muscle repair and growth.

By implementing these strategies, you can navigate the challenges of fasting during Ramadan 2024 while maintaining your physical health and well-being. This balanced approach to diet and exercise not only supports your spiritual journey but also promotes a healthy lifestyle during this sacred month.