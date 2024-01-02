en English
Health

Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
On the evening of January 2nd, a crucial meeting was held in Rajouri, convened by the Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal. The primary focus of the gathering was to assess the progress of ongoing health sector projects in the district and to strategize for their timely completion. The meeting stood as a testament to the district administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the region’s health infrastructure and overall development.

Reviewing The Progress of Health Sector Projects

The meeting aimed to review both physical and financial advancements under varying funding schemes. An array of programs was put under the magnifying glass, including the District Capex Budget, UT Capex, BADP, NABARD, and TSP. The assembly revealed that a total of 46 projects were underway, thereby indicating an active stride towards a more robust health infrastructure in Rajouri.

Delving into the specifics, it was disclosed that 25 projects were being executed under the District Capex Budget, 10 under UT Capex, 2 under BADP, 7 under TSP, and a final two under NABARD. This distribution of projects under different programs is a clear sign of the holistic approach being adopted by the district authority towards infrastructural development.

Ensuring Quality and Accountability

During the review, Kundal urged officials to maximize their resources to ensure the prompt completion of projects. However, he insisted that speed should not compromise the quality of execution. The DC’s stance was firm against any negligence, stressing the necessity for quality, accountability, and efficient resource utilization in every project undertaken.

The meeting also served as a platform for discussing challenges and finding solutions to any issues impeding the progress of the projects. This open dialogue aimed to facilitate smoother project execution and mitigate any potential roadblocks in the future.

A Steadfast Commitment to Development

The meeting underscored the district administration’s dedication to ensuring that the health sector projects are completed on time and meet quality standards. It is a clear sign of the administration’s unwavering commitment to the district’s overall development. With an efficient and accountable system, Rajouri is poised to become a beacon of progress in health sector development.

Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

