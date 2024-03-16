Rajnath Singh Lauds Global Indian Origin Doctors for Universal Healthcare Contributions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently highlighted the significant contributions of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, emphasizing their role as dedicated servants of humanity across over 50 countries. At an event organized by the association, Singh praised these healthcare professionals for their global service, especially in regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. He underscored the deep-rooted Indian values of universalism, tolerance, and humanism that inspire their work.

The Essence of Indian Origin and Global Service

Singh delved into what 'Indian Origin' signifies, extending beyond lineage to embody a broader perspective of life that carries Indian roots, values, beliefs, and ideals. He articulated how these physicians exemplify the ancient Indian ethos by treating the world as a single family, thereby embracing and serving people of other nations with the same zeal as their own. This, according to Singh, is a testament to the ingrained Indian values that promote a holistic understanding and approach to life and service.

Principles of Holistic Perspective in Healthcare

Further expanding on the holistic perspective, Singh illustrated how this approach is vital not only in the conservation of endangered species but in various aspects of national development including healthcare. He argued that achieving economic prosperity and societal well-being requires a comprehensive vision that encompasses healthcare, education, cultural preservation, poverty reduction, and inequality diminishment. This principle, he noted, is particularly pertinent for medical professionals who are at the forefront of addressing complex health challenges.

The Impact of Indian Origin Doctors Globally

Singh concluded by asserting that the work of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin represents a significant stride towards holistic social and economic development, globally. By adopting a comprehensive perspective in their profession, these doctors not only contribute to the physical well-being of individuals in over 50 countries but also foster the growth and development of these societies at large. Their service, rooted in the timeless Indian values, continues to inspire and make a substantial impact worldwide.