en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Rainbow Children’s Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Rainbow Children’s Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar

In an unprecedented move in global pediatric healthcare, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, a distinguished healthcare provider from India, has inked a landmark agreement with the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed on December 29, 2023, heralds a significant international collaboration in pediatric healthcare, with Rainbow Children’s Hospital standing as the exclusive pediatric facility in this partnership.

Aiming for Accessible Specialized Care

The crux of the MoU is to set up a mechanism for patient referrals for specialized medical treatments currently unavailable in Zanzibar. As part of the one-year contract, Rainbow Children’s Hospital is committed to offering Outpatient (OPD) services and conducting surgical camps within Zanzibar. The lion’s share of the focus will be on pediatric cases that necessitate expert care, thereby extending the reach of specialized healthcare services to the children of Zanzibar.

Key Participants in the Agreement

The agreement was signed by several key officials, including Dr. Amour S Mohammed, the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Zanzibar; Ms. Shuhaa Nassor Ali, State Attorney of the Ministry of Justice & Constitution Affairs; and Mr. Toshan Singh, General Manager – International Marketing at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

A Step Towards Global Pediatric Healthcare

This initiative mirrors Rainbow Children’s Hospital’s commitment to expanding the reach of quality pediatric healthcare services internationally. It also signifies the hospital’s determination to improve access to comprehensive specialized medical care for children, irrespective of their geographical location. Rainbow Children’s Hospital is renowned for its proficiency in advanced pediatric treatments, including complex surgeries and transplants, and this initiative reinforces its reputation as a global leader in pediatric healthcare.

0
Africa Health India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
56 seconds ago
Intra-African Academic Collaboration: A Pathway to Strengthen African Science Systems
African academia is showing signs of growth, but it faces a major challenge: intra-African collaboration remains at a low level. This concern was raised by Dr Heide Hackmann of the University of Pretoria at the Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) Annual Forum in Mombasa, Kenya. The event was a platform for discussion about research funding
Intra-African Academic Collaboration: A Pathway to Strengthen African Science Systems
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
14 mins ago
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
15 mins ago
21st Century Technologies Teams Up with Nexusguard to Bolster Digital Security in Africa
Zimbabwean President Takes Decisive Action Against Child Marriages
4 mins ago
Zimbabwean President Takes Decisive Action Against Child Marriages
Web3 Adoption in Africa: Challenges, Progress, and Predictions
11 mins ago
Web3 Adoption in Africa: Challenges, Progress, and Predictions
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
13 mins ago
University of Lagos Spotlights Educational Decolonization in 2024 Convocation Lecture
Latest Headlines
World News
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
17 seconds
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
30 seconds
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
31 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
33 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
47 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
49 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
1 min
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
2 mins
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
5 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app