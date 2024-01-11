Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement

After five tumultuous years, Tim Commerford, celebrated bassist of the iconic band Rage Against the Machine, has concluded his divorce proceedings with ex-wife Aleece Dimas. The dissolution of their marriage, which began in May 2002, was marked by a hefty equalization payment of $1,850,000 and a monthly spousal support of $18,700, both favoring Dimas.

Divorce Finalized

Public records reveal that Dimas was the one to initiate the separation process, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause. She lodged the divorce petition in November 2018, requesting physical custody of their two minor sons, Quentin and Xavier. Commerford responded to the petition in February 2020.

Financial Settlement Details

As per the final decree, Dimas will pay Commerford an equalization payment of $1,850,000. Furthermore, Commerford is set to pay $18,700 in monthly spousal support to Dimas, a stipulation that echoes the couple’s commitment to maintaining financial equity post-separation.

Personal Struggles Amid Professional Pursuits

Amid the personal upheaval, Commerford has faced significant health challenges. In December 2022, he revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis, detailing the psychological toll of the disease but emphasizing his determination to remain positive. Despite these obstacles, Commerford has not let his professional pursuits wane. His music project, 7D7D, released a new single, ‘Written on a Napkin’, in December 2023.

In their journey through separation, both Commerford and Dimas have continually expressed gratitude for the support of family and friends. They have underscored their mutual commitment to co-parenting their sons, highlighting their shared commitment to family despite their personal differences.