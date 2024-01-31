Radio Host Jackie 'O' Henderson Reveals Her Self-Care and Weight Loss Journey

Renowned radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson, of the Kyle & Jackie O Show, stunned her co-hosts and listeners alike when she revealed on her 49th birthday that she indulges in two to three baths daily. On her less busy days, she luxuriates in baths at 4, 6, and 8 o'clock in the evening. The revelation sparked surprise among her colleagues, who marveled at how she could carve out time for multiple soaks a day amidst her hectic schedule.

Commitment to Self-Care

Over the past year, Henderson has made a conscious effort to put self-care at the forefront, leading to a remarkable weight loss of 18kg. One of her strategies involves intermittent fasting. She often forgoes breakfast and strictly adheres to a diet that largely excludes carbohydrates. To keep her energy levels high, Henderson consumes pre-cut steak pieces throughout the day.

Minimalistic and Health-Conscious Eating

Her lunch is a minimalist affair, consisting of a few slices of steak and Vietnamese rice paper rolls. For dinner, Henderson opts for a balance of vegetables and protein. She also enjoys smoothies and Starbucks Frappuccinos between meals. However, she has veered away from her previous eating habits, which involved quick, processed foods like pizza and microwave meals.

Sharing the Journey

Henderson's recent weight loss journey was featured in Woman's Day, where she emphasized the importance of preparing one's own meals and understanding what goes into the body. She denied using Ozempic and credited her weight loss success to WW (Weight Watchers). By sharing her journey, Henderson hopes to inspire others to embrace healthier lifestyles and prioritize self-care.