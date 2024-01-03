en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects

For nearly half of all cancer patients, radiation therapy, which employs ionizing radiation to damage DNA and annihilate cancer cells, has become a standard treatment. However, the challenge of potential harm to healthy organs remains when targeting tumors deep within the body. Consequently, limitations in the safe administration of radiation doses often compromise the success rate of the treatment.

Improving Radiotherapy Techniques

Medical physicists and oncologists are relentlessly endeavoring to enhance radiotherapy techniques. The objective is to gain better control over tumors and augment treatment outcomes, even for cancers exhibiting resistance to radiation. The principle that cancer cells are more susceptible to radiation than healthy cells forms the core of radiation therapy. However, exceptions do exist, especially when tumors are located near sensitive organs. In such scenarios, patient immobilization during treatment becomes crucial to minimize the risk of radiation affecting healthy tissue.

Varieties of Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy can be classified into various types, each serving a specific purpose. External beam radiation therapy, which uses linear accelerators or LINACs and proton beam therapy or PBT, is one such type. Image-guided radiation therapy, which incorporates CT scanners, MRIs, and PET scanners for better precision, is another. Adaptive therapy, which adjusts treatments as the tumor changes, is also being used. An alternative method, brachytherapy, involves placing a radioactive source close to the tumor. This includes high-dose rate brachytherapy for quick outpatient treatments.

The Future of Radiation Therapy

The future of radiation therapy holds significant promise with advancements such as FLASH-RT, which allows for the administration of higher doses without excessive toxicity. Additionally, the exploration of using heavier ions to intensify DNA damage in cancer cells is underway. Such developments aim to personalize radiation therapy by seamlessly integrating technology with medical expertise to combat cancer more effectively. A recent revelation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2023 highlighted the efficacy of adding tucatinib, avelumab, and datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) to existing treatments, thereby improving progression-free survival (PFS) in patients.

Europe’s radiation safety protocols prioritize patient care and minimize exposure through advanced technologies like ALARA and AI. The use of AI in radiotherapy can achieve human-level accuracy in auto-segmentation, tumor staging, image registration, automatic treatment planning, quality assurance, and outcomes prediction. Recent innovations, such as GPT-4 and PaLM 2, along with large vision models like the Segment Anything Model (SAM), have the capacity to process extensive texts and imaging data. These advancements in clinical applications are set to further enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy, bringing more positive outcomes for cancer patients.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says

By BNN Correspondents

INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leade ...
@Europe · 7 mins
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leade ...
heart comment 0
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram

By BNN Correspondents

Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy

By Wojciech Zylm

Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and Health-Conscious Choices
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

By Waqas Arain

CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Latest Headlines
World News
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
39 seconds
Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams: An Anticipated Women's NCAA Basketball Clash
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
41 seconds
Adidas Unveils Ultraboost Light Shoes with Unique 'Scuff Mark' Design
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
1 min
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
1 min
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
1 min
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
2 mins
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
2 mins
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
2 mins
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
2 mins
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
10 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app