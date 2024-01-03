Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects

For nearly half of all cancer patients, radiation therapy, which employs ionizing radiation to damage DNA and annihilate cancer cells, has become a standard treatment. However, the challenge of potential harm to healthy organs remains when targeting tumors deep within the body. Consequently, limitations in the safe administration of radiation doses often compromise the success rate of the treatment.

Improving Radiotherapy Techniques

Medical physicists and oncologists are relentlessly endeavoring to enhance radiotherapy techniques. The objective is to gain better control over tumors and augment treatment outcomes, even for cancers exhibiting resistance to radiation. The principle that cancer cells are more susceptible to radiation than healthy cells forms the core of radiation therapy. However, exceptions do exist, especially when tumors are located near sensitive organs. In such scenarios, patient immobilization during treatment becomes crucial to minimize the risk of radiation affecting healthy tissue.

Varieties of Radiotherapy

Radiotherapy can be classified into various types, each serving a specific purpose. External beam radiation therapy, which uses linear accelerators or LINACs and proton beam therapy or PBT, is one such type. Image-guided radiation therapy, which incorporates CT scanners, MRIs, and PET scanners for better precision, is another. Adaptive therapy, which adjusts treatments as the tumor changes, is also being used. An alternative method, brachytherapy, involves placing a radioactive source close to the tumor. This includes high-dose rate brachytherapy for quick outpatient treatments.

The Future of Radiation Therapy

The future of radiation therapy holds significant promise with advancements such as FLASH-RT, which allows for the administration of higher doses without excessive toxicity. Additionally, the exploration of using heavier ions to intensify DNA damage in cancer cells is underway. Such developments aim to personalize radiation therapy by seamlessly integrating technology with medical expertise to combat cancer more effectively. A recent revelation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2023 highlighted the efficacy of adding tucatinib, avelumab, and datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) to existing treatments, thereby improving progression-free survival (PFS) in patients.

Europe’s radiation safety protocols prioritize patient care and minimize exposure through advanced technologies like ALARA and AI. The use of AI in radiotherapy can achieve human-level accuracy in auto-segmentation, tumor staging, image registration, automatic treatment planning, quality assurance, and outcomes prediction. Recent innovations, such as GPT-4 and PaLM 2, along with large vision models like the Segment Anything Model (SAM), have the capacity to process extensive texts and imaging data. These advancements in clinical applications are set to further enhance the effectiveness of radiation therapy, bringing more positive outcomes for cancer patients.