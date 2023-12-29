Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has unveiled startling data, shedding light on a disparity in the approval rates of health benefits claims between Black and white veterans. In fiscal year 2023, 84.8% of Black veterans who applied for physical or mental health benefits were granted those services, compared to 89.4% of white veterans. This trend, favoring white veterans over Black veterans in approval rates, has been observed consistently since fiscal year 2017.

Addressing the Disparity

In response to these alarming figures, the VA has initiated a corrective step by establishing an Agency Equity Team. This team’s primary goal is to investigate the underlying causes of these disparities and to work proactively towards equalizing the distribution of health and other benefits. The department seeks to ensure fair treatment for historically underserved veteran communities, including Blacks, women, LGBTQ veterans, tribal communities, and those in rural areas.

Restoring Trust and Ensuring Equality

The formation of the Agency Equity Team aligns with the VA’s mission to serve all veterans as they have served the country. It marks a commitment to transparency and restoring trust among those veterans who may have faced previous denials of benefits. The I-DEA (inclusion, diversity, equity, and access) Council, an integral part of this initiative, is also tasked with addressing hiring, promotion, and retention challenges within the VA.

Widening the Lens

Simultaneously, it’s important to note that these disparities extend beyond the VA. There is an evident disparity in disability benefits for Black children with sickle cell disease, with an alarming surge in application denials for disability benefits. Stricter rules for eligibility have led to a higher denial rate, with approximately 76% of applicants being denied between 2015 and 2020. The changes in criteria for evaluating cases involving hematological disorders have limited access to benefits for children with sickle cell disease, intensifying racism and inequity in the administration of benefits.