en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:14 am EST
Racial Disparity in VA Health Benefits: An In-depth Analysis

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has unveiled startling data, shedding light on a disparity in the approval rates of health benefits claims between Black and white veterans. In fiscal year 2023, 84.8% of Black veterans who applied for physical or mental health benefits were granted those services, compared to 89.4% of white veterans. This trend, favoring white veterans over Black veterans in approval rates, has been observed consistently since fiscal year 2017.

Addressing the Disparity

In response to these alarming figures, the VA has initiated a corrective step by establishing an Agency Equity Team. This team’s primary goal is to investigate the underlying causes of these disparities and to work proactively towards equalizing the distribution of health and other benefits. The department seeks to ensure fair treatment for historically underserved veteran communities, including Blacks, women, LGBTQ veterans, tribal communities, and those in rural areas.

Restoring Trust and Ensuring Equality

The formation of the Agency Equity Team aligns with the VA’s mission to serve all veterans as they have served the country. It marks a commitment to transparency and restoring trust among those veterans who may have faced previous denials of benefits. The I-DEA (inclusion, diversity, equity, and access) Council, an integral part of this initiative, is also tasked with addressing hiring, promotion, and retention challenges within the VA.

Widening the Lens

Simultaneously, it’s important to note that these disparities extend beyond the VA. There is an evident disparity in disability benefits for Black children with sickle cell disease, with an alarming surge in application denials for disability benefits. Stricter rules for eligibility have led to a higher denial rate, with approximately 76% of applicants being denied between 2015 and 2020. The changes in criteria for evaluating cases involving hematological disorders have limited access to benefits for children with sickle cell disease, intensifying racism and inequity in the administration of benefits.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System

By Safak Costu

Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties

By Safak Costu

AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments ...
@AI & ML · 8 mins
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments ...
heart comment 0
Resilient Golfer with Tourette’s Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks

By Salman Khan

Resilient Golfer with Tourette's Defies Odds, Aims for Top Ranks
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses

By Nitish Verma

NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant

By Sakchi Khandelwal

India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
Kerala Police’s Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
Latest Headlines
World News
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
1 min
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
Larne and Linfield Gear Up for Crucial Top-Two Clash in Irish Premiership
3 mins
Larne and Linfield Gear Up for Crucial Top-Two Clash in Irish Premiership
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
5 mins
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
7 mins
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
7 mins
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
8 mins
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
8 mins
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
9 mins
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
12 mins
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
56 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app