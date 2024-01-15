en English
Health

Racial Bias and Systemic Challenges: The Plight of Sickle Cell Patients in the ER

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
For the estimated 100,000 Americans living with sickle cell disease, a trip to the emergency room can be a harrowing journey of discrimination, suspicion, and agonizing delays. Predominantly affecting Black Americans, this rare condition triggers severe pain episodes—sickle cell crises—due to the blockage of blood flow by misshapen red blood cells. During these crises, patients often require high doses of opioids, IV fluids, and possibly blood transfusions. Yet, when they arrive at emergency rooms, they face hurdles that extend their agony.

Emergency Room Delays: A Chronic Challenge

Research has consistently shown that patients with sickle cell disease face longer wait times in emergency rooms compared to other conditions. This is a systemic issue, compounded by the ongoing nursing shortages and the opioid crisis. The staff, often inexperienced with this rare condition, may be hesitant to prescribe necessary painkillers, suspecting drug-seeking behavior. Despite established medical guidelines recommending prompt treatment for sickle cell crises, delays persist, and best practices for care are not widely adopted.

A Systemic Issue Rooted in Racial Bias

This problem is not just systemic—it’s also deeply embedded in racial bias. Black Americans, who are overwhelmingly affected by sickle cell disease, report discrimination and suspicion in emergency rooms. The intersection of race and health is a complex one, fraught with disparities that extend beyond access to care. The suspicion of drug-seeking behavior that sickle cell patients face is a stark manifestation of this bias.

Efforts to Improve Care and Understanding

Efforts are underway to address these challenges, including federal bills to fund training for doctors and support for community organizations. State task forces are also being established to improve education and care coordination. However, these initiatives are hampered by a lack of comprehensive data collection on sickle cell disease, which impedes our understanding of its prevalence and the allocation of resources. In Texas, for instance, a bill to create a patient registry was vetoed by Governor Greg Abbott over privacy concerns—a move that has been criticized by advocates.

The situation faced by sickle cell patients seeking emergency care is a stark illustration of the systemic challenges and racial bias that permeate our healthcare system. It is a call to action for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and society at large—to ensure that every patient, regardless of their condition or color, receives the care they need without delay or discrimination.

Health United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

