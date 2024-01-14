en English
Health

Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant

In a testament to her triumphant weight loss journey, Rachel Webber, after shedding eight stone, has transitioned from a beneficiary to a consultant for Slimming World, the organization instrumental in her transformation.

From Size 26 to Size 10: A Journey of Self-Rediscovery

Three years ago, Rachel Webber embarked on a journey with Slimming World in Plymouth that has since revolutionized her lifestyle. Dealing with challenges that included difficulty in performing everyday tasks and the feeling of living a ‘half-life’, Rachel transitioned from a size 26 to a size 10. Now, she revels in activities such as gardening, no longer plagued by breathlessness, and cherishes her body’s newfound capabilities.

Role as Slimming World Consultant: A Beacon of Hope for Others

In her new role as a consultant, Rachel is eager to extend support, encouragement, and practical advice to individuals on their weight loss journeys. Rachel underscores the significance of a supportive community and endorses a sustainable eating plan that does not necessitate the forfeiture of enjoyable foods. She is a firm advocate of the ‘Body Magic’ program, a unique initiative that promotes the integration of physical activity into daily life in a fun manner.

Rachel’s New Assignment: The Wolsley Trust Community Centre

On January 29, Rachel will assume the role of consultant at a Slimming World group at the Wolsley Trust Community Centre. Her objective? To provide the same level of support and motivation that propelled her on her own weight loss journey. Rachel’s triumphant transformation and her dedication to helping others make similar lifestyle changes is a testament to the power of perseverance and the positive impact of organizations like Slimming World.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

