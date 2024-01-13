en English
Health

Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on ‘Good Morning America’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Rachel Beller Shares Immune-Supportive Recipes on 'Good Morning America'

Registered dietitian Rachel Beller recently made an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ to share a series of immune-supportive meals from her latest cookbook ‘SpiceRack.’ The aim of these unique recipes is to bolster the immune system, especially during the cold season, using nutrient-rich ingredients.

Breakfast for Champions

Beller’s Oat Seed Breakfast Bars and Effortless Oat Cups are the perfect solution for a nutritious breakfast on the go. Designed to be made in advance and stored, these breakfast options are a convenient way to kickstart your day with an immune-boosting meal.

Sugar-Free Power Beverage

The Power Spiced Black Tea introduced by Beller is a sugar-free beverage, brimming with vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory spices. This beverage provides a healthier alternative to sugar-rich vitamin powders, aiming to support the immune system effectively.

Nourishing Soup for Immunity

Lastly, the Immunity Turmeric Soup is a quick and easy recipe that is rich in immune-supportive ingredients such as garlic, ginger, turmeric, and various vegetables. This soup is particularly soothing for those feeling under the weather, and is an ideal meal to support overall health.

Beller’s approach emphasizes the importance of integrating nutrient-rich ingredients into everyday meals to support overall health. Her recipes offer a practical and delicious way to do just that. Recent research has also highlighted the benefits of a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet in reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection. This further reinforces the importance of incorporating nutrient-rich, plant-based foods into our daily diets for enhanced immunity and overall well-being.

Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

