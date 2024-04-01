Race-Neutral Kidney Testing Corrects Transplant Wait Times for Over 14,000 Black Patients

In a landmark shift towards health equity, a racially biased organ function test that delayed kidney transplants for Black patients has been rectified, marking a significant stride in correcting systemic disparities in healthcare. Jazmin Evans, a 29-year-old Philadelphia resident, became an emblematic figure of this change when she discovered her transplant eligibility was delayed by four years due to the biased test. This initiative has so far adjusted the wait times for over 14,000 Black kidney transplant candidates, propelling them up the priority list and granting more than 2,800 patients their much-needed transplants.

Advertisment

Understanding the Bias

The crux of the issue lay in a test that erroneously overestimated kidney function in Black patients by applying a race-based equation. This practice not only delayed the diagnosis of organ failure but also prolonged the evaluation process for a transplant. The National Kidney Foundation and the American Society of Nephrology spearheaded the move to abolish race as a factor in these evaluations, prompting labs to adopt race-neutral methodologies. Following suit, the U.S. organ transplant network mandated the use of such race-neutral test results for new patients on the kidney waiting list, setting a precedent for addressing past injustices in the process.

Restorative Justice in Action

Advertisment

In what Dr. Martha Pavlakis of Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center describes as "an attempt at restorative justice," the transplant network embarked on a meticulous review to adjust the waiting times for Black patients retroactively. This not only encompassed newly listed patients but also those who might have been adversely affected in the past. The initiative demanded extensive collaboration amongst healthcare professionals, who often worked after hours to identify eligible patients. This painstaking effort bore fruit as thousands of Black patients saw their wait times reduced significantly, a move that not only highlighted the possibility of rectifying systemic inequities but also underscored the importance of vigilance and accountability in healthcare practices.

Beyond Kidney Transplants

This shift towards race-neutral testing in kidney transplants is illustrative of a broader challenge within healthcare, where numerous diagnostic and treatment algorithms have historically incorporated race in a manner that disadvantages people of color. The correction of this long-standing bias in kidney transplant eligibility is a beacon of hope, indicating that change is possible across other areas of healthcare as well. As medical societies and associations continue to reevaluate the role of race in clinical algorithms, the kidney transplant saga stands as a testament to the tangible impact of advocacy, research, and policy reform in dismantling racial disparities in healthcare.