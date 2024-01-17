Race Heats Up in Booming Market for Weight Loss Drugs

In a rapidly expanding market for weight loss drugs, pharmaceutical giants and emerging companies alike are racing to stake their claim. With estimates suggesting the sector's worth could balloon to tens of billions of dollars within the next few years, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly currently dominate. However, increased interest from both established and budding pharma firms signals potential changes in market dynamics.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma Join Forces

One notable player, Boehringer Ingelheim, is partnering with Zealand Pharma to develop survodutide, a promising new drug. This therapeutic agent targets two gut hormones, GLP-1 and glucagon, and has shown significant potential during mid-stage trials. Its dual action suppresses appetite and increases energy expenditure, reporting up to 19% weight loss in patients over a 46-week period.

Terns Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics Enter the Fray

Smaller companies, including Terns Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics, are also working on their own weight loss drugs. Terns is focusing on developing an oral GLP-1 targeting drug, while Viking is targeting both GLP-1 and GIP hormones. These companies may enter the market through acquisitions or partnerships. With analysts predicting a substantial market size, even capturing a small market share could prove highly lucrative.

Obesity Medications: A Growing Demand

The JPMorgan Healthcare Conference recently spotlighted the escalating demand for obesity medications. Goldman Sachs analysts forecast that by 2030, 15 million U.S. adults may be on such medications. Despite the existing treatment shortages, there is a clear window of opportunity for newcomers in this burgeoning market.