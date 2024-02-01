Rabies Advisory Issued After Bats Found in Florida Cinema

On January 19, a startling incident at Touchstar Cinemas in Sabal Palm Plaza, Fort Pierce, Florida, has led to the Florida Department of Health (FLDOH) issuing a precautionary rabies advisory. Three bats were discovered fluttering in one of the movie theaters, prompting immediate concern and action from both the cinema staff and the FLDOH.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

According to Amber Jackson, the cinema's general manager, staff had suspected the presence of a bat or bird in the theater in mid-January. Although a pest control investigation turned up empty-handed, the bats made a reappearance. Staff members, armed with brooms, shooed the bats away. One brave worker even used bare hands to remove a stunned bat. By the time the health department arrived, all bats had taken flight and were nowhere to be found.

Precautionary Measures and Public Advisory

Despite no evidence suggesting that any of the bats carried rabies, the FLDOH has strongly urged anyone who may have touched the bats to get in touch with them. All individuals who made contact with the bats have been treated and cleared. The department's advisory extends to the public, emphasizing the importance of refraining from physical contact with wild animals, especially bats. The FLDOH has also recommended pet immunization and contacting local animal control for stray animals.

Preventive Actions Taken by Touchstar Cinemas

In response to the incident, Touchstar Cinemas has taken significant measures to prevent similar future occurrences. They have installed ceiling tiles and made sure no external holes are present, effectively barricading potential entry points for bats. The cinema is working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to ensure the safety and comfort of its patrons.