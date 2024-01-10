RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment

In a pioneering move that promises to reshape the landscape of healthcare, RAAPID, a leader in risk adjustment technology and professional services, has announced the filing of a transformative patent. This innovation is designed to boost the accuracy and efficiency of risk adjustment processes, particularly within the Medicare Advantage (MA) sector.

Revolutionizing Risk Adjustment in Healthcare

The patent describes a dual-solution workflow integrated within a common platform. The first facet is a retrospective workflow that targets both payers and Medicare Advantage health plan members. Its purpose is to refine the identification and submission of chronic conditions, also known as Hierarchical Condition Category (HCC) codes. This approach seeks to enhance both accuracy and compliance within the risk adjustment process.

Improving Patient Outcomes and Healthcare Efficiency

The second component of RAAPID’s innovative solution is a prospective review workflow. This tool aids providers, payers, and health plans by summarizing a patient’s current chronic conditions, spotting potentially overlooked conditions, and predicting emerging conditions prior to a physician’s appointment. This proactive stance is designed to ameliorate patient outcomes and the efficacy of healthcare delivery.

RAAPID’s patent also encompasses a pre-visit review workflow. This equips the pre-care team and provider with a comprehensive summary, thus boosting adaptability and scalability across a myriad of healthcare settings.

RAAPID’s Commitment to Innovation

RAAPID’s dedication to pushing the boundary in healthcare technology is apparent in this latest patent filing. The impact of this innovation is set to reverberate across the industry, benefiting payers, health plans, providers, and most importantly, patients. The company’s platform employs artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and knowledge graphs to assist healthcare organizations in their transition to value-based care.

RAAPID’s cloud-based Risk Adjustment solutions are engineered to handle both structured and unstructured patient data. They extract accurate chronic condition codes, calculate risk scores, identify care gaps, and analyze population health trends. The ultimate goal is to drive revenue and reduce administrative costs for organizations involved in Medicare Advantage, ACA commercial, and Medicare ACO programs.