en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing

As the relentless Covid pandemic trudges into its fifth year, a significant concern has emerged, casting a shadow over the efficacy of rapid test kits for virus detection. The present-day challenges have shifted from the previous issues of test access to the performance of these now readily available rapid tests, which many are finding unreliable. This shift is stirring frustration among the public, who now have easier access to tests but are skeptical of their utility.

Immune Response Outpaces Detection

The issue became apparent as scientists observed the immune system’s response to the virus, which seems to be faster than anticipated. This observation has led to the hypothesis that the coronavirus’s incubation period may have shortened over time. Such a shift could explain why rapid tests, initially designed based on earlier strains and response times, may not be as effective in detecting new infections.

The Role of Rapid Tests

Rapid tests like the BD VeritorTMPlus System, a handheld device that facilitates testing for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and other respiratory viruses, have been instrumental in streamlining the point-of-care testing experience. These tools provide fast and accurate results and have been a boon to the healthcare industry. However, the current situation underscores the need for continued adaptation and improvement of these testing methods in line with the virus’s evolution.

Evolving Testing Guidelines

Besides hardware, the deepening understanding of the virus has led to changes in testing guidelines. The importance of timing the test correctly, interpreting the results, and understanding when to retest if necessary, has been emphasized more than ever. The potential delays in testing positive due to immunity from past infections and vaccinations have also been highlighted. High-risk individuals are advised to seek additional testing or medical care.

The Future of Rapid Testing

One such promising innovation is the CLUNGENE Covid-19 antigen and influenza combo test, a rapid test kit that can detect Covid-19 and influenza viruses (type A and B) in just 15 minutes. This test, which is suitable for detecting various Covid-19 variants, signifies the direction rapid testing needs to take to stay ahead of the virus’s relentless evolution.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
More than a dozen fitness experts have come together to debunk prevalent fitness myths that often misinform the exercise and wellness community. These myths, fueled by evolving science and anecdotal evidence from fitness influencers, can lead to misconceptions and potentially harmful practices. Stretching Before a Workout One of the first myths addressed is the belief
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
19 mins ago
Understanding the JN.1 Variant: A Microbiologist's Insight
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
22 mins ago
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
9 mins ago
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
10 mins ago
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
17 mins ago
Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
32 seconds
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
2 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
5 mins
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
5 mins
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
5 mins
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
6 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
8 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
24 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
32 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app