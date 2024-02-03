Queen Inaugurates Maggie's Royal Free, The Latest Cancer Support Center in London

On January 31, 2024, Her Majesty The Queen inaugurated Maggie's Royal Free, a cutting-edge cancer support center stationed at London's Royal Free Hospital. This facility marks the latest addition to the expansive network of support centers established by Maggie's, an esteemed organization with a 28-year-old legacy of providing comprehensive care and support to individuals grappling with cancer, their friends, and families.

Unveiling a Beacon of Support

Targeted at offering solace and resources to cancer patients amid their arduous journey, Maggie's Royal Free is the 24th center of its kind in the United Kingdom. The center is a sanctuary where individuals affected by cancer can seek expert assistance to navigate the challenges posed by the disease—from the debilitating side effects of treatment to the financial burdens it imposes.

An Oasis within the Hospital Grounds

Designed by the famed architect Daniel Libeskind, the center is a haven of tranquility within the bustling grounds of the Royal Free Hospital, a part of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. The hospital itself is a major cancer referral hub, receiving nearly 50,000 cancer referrals each year. The center is thus strategically located to provide immediate and accessible support to a vast pool of individuals.

Meeting the Architects of Care

During the inauguration, The Queen was introduced to several key members of Maggie's, including Dame Laura Lee, the organization's Chief Executive, Stuart Gulliver, the Chairman, and architect Daniel Libeskind. The Queen also met with the architectural team responsible for creating this space of solace and comfort, distinct from the clinical hospital environment.