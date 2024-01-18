Quebec Gay Couple Reports Unfounded STI Accusations by Family Doctor

Drake Jensen and Michael Morin, a gay couple hailing from Quebec, have reported a distressing encounter with a family doctor at the Maniwaki CLSC. The couple allege that they were subject to baseless accusations of having sexually transmitted infections (STIs) due to their sexual orientation. The incident has stirred up broader discussions on the importance of inclusivity and respect in healthcare services.

Unfounded Accusations

Jensen, a renowned Canadian singer and LGBTQ2S advocate, and Morin, his partner of nearly two decades, say they were confronted with allegations of condyloma, or genital warts, during their first visit to this particular doctor. Morin, who had previously had a skin tag removed, was accused of harbouring condyloma without the doctor performing a physical examination. Jensen, who sought treatment for enduring back pain, was told that his condition was the result of HPV, which he allegedly contracted from Morin.

Implications and Response

The couple was taken aback by the doctor's claims, which they felt were a reflection of prejudice against their sexual orientation. They decided to terminate the appointment and have since filed official complaints with both the Maniwaki CLSC and the Quebec College of Physicians (CMQ). Fondation 'Emergence, an organization advocating for LGBTQ2S rights, has underscored the wider implications of such discriminatory experiences on the health and well-being of LGBTQ individuals.

Quebec College of Physicians' Stand

The CMQ, while unable to comment on this specific case due to confidentiality, has stressed the importance of respectful and inclusive care in the medical field. They are aware of the need for a better understanding and embracing of sexual and gender diversity in healthcare. On their end, Jensen and Morin are not only seeking reparation but have also sought help from therapists to help process the disturbing incident.