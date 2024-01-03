en English
en English
Health

Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life’s Complexities

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:04 am EST


The Conversation’s latest series, Quarter Life, is a beacon of guidance for individuals in their 20s and 30s, helping them navigate the ever-evolving landscape of adulthood. The series is a treasure trove of practical advice, focusing on various aspects of life from mental health to eco-friendly living, fitness, and friendship.

Mental Health and Mindfulness

For those seeking a healthier mental state, the series advocates for incorporating positive affirmations in the morning, practicing mindfulness at work, taking mental health days, and understanding therapy options. It emphasizes the significance of mental wellbeing, encouraging individuals to recognize and prioritize their mental health.

Healthier Living

When it comes to physical wellness, the Quarter Life series offers advice on functional fitness and tailoring workouts to menstrual cycles. It also provides insight on evaluating diets for long COVID symptom management and strategies for coping with sleep deprivation. These recommendations underscore the importance of a comprehensive approach to health, combining physical activity, nutrition, and rest.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives

With an increasing global consciousness about the environment, the series also delves into eco-friendly practices. It shares tips on making travel greener, participating in Veganuary, and extending the life of clothing. The series challenges its audience to rethink their habits and contribute to a more sustainable planet.

Reducing Screen Time

In an age dominated by digital screens, the series also addresses the need to manage screen time. It proposes active engagement on social media, managing feelings of envy, and leveraging BookTok trends, emphasizing the potential for positive and healthier interactions with technology.

Making and Maintaining Friendships

Lastly, the Quarter Life series acknowledges the challenges of establishing and nurturing relationships in adulthood. It provides guidance on considering intergenerational relationships, improving empathy and listening skills, and celebrating small victories. It underscores the importance of social connections and shared joy in cultivating a fulfilling life.

From crowdsourced life tips on Reddit to candid discussions on the Quarter Life Crisis Podcast and The Midlife Makeover Show, the Quarter Life series draws from a wealth of resources to provide valuable insights for its young adult audience. Whether it’s navigating the complexities of relationships, work, or personal growth, the series serves as a compass, directing its readers towards a more informed, balanced, and fulfilling life.



Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

