Health

Quality Tests Find Drugs for Covid, Epilepsy, UTI Substandard; Supply to Delhi Hospitals Recommended for Halt by Vigilance Department

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:28 am EST
In a disturbing revelation, several life-saving drugs supplied to government hospitals in Delhi have failed critical quality tests, sparking serious concerns about patient safety. The failed medications encompass a broad spectrum of critical drugs such as steroids, anti-epilepsy medicines, antibiotics, anti-hypertensive drugs, and antacids.

Quality Test Failures

Test results from both government and private labs have brought the alarming issue to light. Out of 43 samples tested at each type of lab, three failed in government labs, and five in private labs. Sodium valproate, a vital drug for epilepsy and seizure management, was among those identified as spurious.

(Read Also: AI Ushers in New Era of Antibiotic Discovery: A Leap Forward in the Fight Against Bacterial Resistance)

Government Response

This alarming discovery has prompted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged supply of substandard drugs. The Directorate of Vigilance has ordered an immediate halt to the supply of these drugs, the seizure of the failed batches, and instructed that the firms supplying these drugs should not receive any payments.

(Read Also: Alberta Faces Rising Drug Overdoses and Naloxone Deployments Amidst Opioid Crisis)

Securing Patient Safety

In an effort to ensure patient safety, the health secretary has been asked to identify and remove these drugs from the stock of all hospitals. He has also been tasked with clarifying the procurement timeline for these drugs. The Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged supply of ‘fake drugs’ at Delhi-run government hospitals, while the Aam Aadmi Party dismissed these claims as ‘blatant lies’.

Health India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

