Quality Tests Find Drugs for Covid, Epilepsy, UTI Substandard; Supply to Delhi Hospitals Recommended for Halt by Vigilance Department

In a disturbing revelation, several life-saving drugs supplied to government hospitals in Delhi have failed critical quality tests, sparking serious concerns about patient safety. The failed medications encompass a broad spectrum of critical drugs such as steroids, anti-epilepsy medicines, antibiotics, anti-hypertensive drugs, and antacids.

Quality Test Failures

Test results from both government and private labs have brought the alarming issue to light. Out of 43 samples tested at each type of lab, three failed in government labs, and five in private labs. Sodium valproate, a vital drug for epilepsy and seizure management, was among those identified as spurious.

Government Response

This alarming discovery has prompted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged supply of substandard drugs. The Directorate of Vigilance has ordered an immediate halt to the supply of these drugs, the seizure of the failed batches, and instructed that the firms supplying these drugs should not receive any payments.

Securing Patient Safety

In an effort to ensure patient safety, the health secretary has been asked to identify and remove these drugs from the stock of all hospitals. He has also been tasked with clarifying the procurement timeline for these drugs. The Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged supply of ‘fake drugs’ at Delhi-run government hospitals, while the Aam Aadmi Party dismissed these claims as ‘blatant lies’.

