Health

QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East

Global molecular insights provider, QIAGEN, has unveiled ambitious expansion plans in the Middle East, signaling a new era of collaboration, innovation, and improved healthcare outcomes. The company’s expansion, set to kick-off in 2024, will feature three key initiatives aimed at addressing pressing public health issues and enhancing its service delivery in the region.

Setting up Regional Headquarters in Riyadh

The first of these initiatives involves the establishment of a new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move seeks to provide closer proximity to QIAGEN’s growing customer base and underscore the company’s commitment to the region. The headquarters will serve as a hub for fostering stronger partnerships with local stakeholders, thereby improving healthcare outcomes.

Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia

QIAGEN has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia. This MoU aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation Program, a visionary initiative aimed at revolutionizing the country’s health sector. The MoU will see QIAGEN supporting various public health and infection control initiatives, reinforcing its dedication to enhancing public health in the region.

Supporting Tuberculosis Screening in Oman

In Oman, QIAGEN is set to make a significant impact with its support for a nationwide tuberculosis (TB) screening program. The company will provide its QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus tests to screen for latent TB infections in residency applicants. This program intends to test up to 800,000 people over the span of two years. The QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test, a more precise and efficient alternative to the traditional TB skin test, is endorsed by the CDC and WHO. This initiative reflects QIAGEN’s role in combating global health threats and its commitment to public health.

Health Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

