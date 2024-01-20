Qatar's Anti-Smoking Drive: Central Municipal Council and HMC Join Forces

Emerging from the heart of Qatar, the Central Municipal Council welcomed a delegation led by Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al-Mulla, director of the Tobacco Control Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). The core agenda was to discuss the 'Together for a Smoke-Free Majlis' initiative, aiming to fortify the country's anti-smoking efforts. The delegation also included notable figures like Dr. Maha al-Muhannadi, Dr. Jamal Basehi, and Noor El Nakib, each playing a pivotal role in the anti-smoking campaign.

Addressing the Smoke Screen

Dr. Al Mulla, during the session, illuminated the stark reality of tobacco usage in Qatar. He unveiled startling statistics, indicating that over 25.2% of adults in Qatar are daily tobacco users. These numbers, he argued, underscored the need for a collective response to tackle the pervasive smoking problem.

Uniting Against Tobacco

The 'Together for a Smoke-Free Majlis' initiative is a testament to this collaborative spirit. It seeks to encourage Majlis owners and residents to join forces in the nationwide fight against smoking. Dr. Al Mulla reiterated the profound health benefits of quitting smoking and highlighted the free smoking cessation services provided by the HMC. These services, available at specialized clinics in various hospitals and health centers, are a beacon of hope for smokers seeking to escape the grips of tobacco addiction.

Acknowledging the Anti-Smoking Champions

In recognition of their significant contributions to smoking control, the Central Municipal Council honored the HMC team with a commemorative plaque. With unflinching support for the initiative, the council expressed its readiness to bolster the anti-smoking measures and the 'Together for a Smoke-Free Majlis' initiative.

The meeting ended with a call to action. Dr. Al Mulla urged all smokers in Qatar to take advantage of the free treatment services offered by the Tobacco Control Center at HMC. He also invited the wider community to help in the fight against smoking, marking a new chapter in Qatar's quest for a healthier society.