Qatar University Professors Shine a Light on Oral Cancer Prevention on World Cancer Day

On World Cancer Day, a day marked with a mission to educate and propagate awareness about cancer, faculties from Qatar University's College of Health Sciences and the College of Dental Medicine took center stage. Their mission was not only to raise awareness about cancer but to highlight the ongoing efforts towards its prevention and research.

Emphasizing the Importance of Public Awareness

Prof. Kamran Ali, a leading figure at the College of Dental Medicine, underscored the significance of public awareness in preventing oral cancer. He lauded the multifaceted strategy the college employs, one that involves an amalgamation of education, research, and community service. The key, according to Prof. Kamran, lies in the understanding that cancer prevention and management is a collective responsibility, requiring a concerted effort from health professionals, policymakers, and the general public.

Education and Clinical Training in Focus

Speaking about the curriculum at the university, Prof. Randa Abidia revealed its focus on prevention and early detection of oral cancer. The curriculum is designed to provide intensive education and clinical training for students. The objective is to prepare them for a future where they are not only well-versed in their field but are also equipped to educate the public and advocate for early detection of oral cancer.

The Role of Regular Dental Visits

Prof. Faleh Tamimi emphasized the critical role played by regular dental visits in detecting oral cancer at an early stage. He stated that dental professionals are often the first to spot the signs of oral cancer, and thus, regular check-ups can be lifesaving. He also advocated for the need for public awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of dental health and regular visits to the dentist.

Risk Factors and Prevention

Noha Barhom, a learning support specialist, pointed out the significant risk factors for oral cancer, including tobacco and alcohol consumption. She voiced her support for quitting these habits and for youth vaccination against the human papillomavirus. She was joined by Dr. Wisam Nabeel Ibrahim, who linked unhealthy dietary habits to an increased risk of cancer. He urged the public to consume a nutrient-rich diet and avoid processed foods and carbonated beverages. Reiterating the importance of a healthy diet, Prof. Reema Tayyem highlighted the role of antioxidants in cancer prevention and supporting the immune system.