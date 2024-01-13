Qantas’ Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights

In a pioneering effort to reduce jet lag for passengers on long-haul flights, Qantas, in collaboration with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre, have unveiled promising results from a new study. The research is an integral part of Qantas’ ambitious Project Sunrise initiative, which aims to launch non-stop flights between Sydney and the global hubs of New York City and London by 2025.

Jet Lag Mitigation Through Innovative Strategies

As part of the study, volunteer passengers on test flights were equipped with wearable tech to track their reactions and responses to meticulous alterations in-flight. These changes were designed to align with the destination’s time zone, including the adjustment of lighting schedules and meal timings. For instance, on a flight that departed New York City at 9 p.m., the cabin lights were kept on for an additional six hours, then switched off for 11 hours, simulating the night in the destination time zone. Instead of the usual dinner, ‘lunch’ was served as the initial meal.

Encouraging Results Towards Improved Passenger Comfort

The innovative approach yielded encouraging results. Researchers found that volunteers experienced less severe jet lag, enjoyed better sleep quality during the flight, and demonstrated superior cognitive performance post-flight. The findings suggest that airlines could significantly enhance passenger comfort on long-haul flights by adopting these measures.

Future Plans for Project Sunrise

Building on these findings, Qantas and the Charles Perkins Centre plan further studies on the effects of cabin lighting brightness and color tone, as well as the impact of different departure and arrival times. In the meanwhile, Qantas eagerly awaits the delivery of 12 Airbus 350 aircraft. These state-of-the-art planes will feature a Wellbeing Zone, providing passengers with space to stretch and perform simple exercises, thus further enhancing the travel experience. The new aircraft will also have fewer seats, creating additional space across all classes.