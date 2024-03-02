Pyrates Confraternity's Medical Outreach in Plateau: A Lifeline for Indigent Patients

In an impactful community service event, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity, inaugurated a medical outreach program in Shen, a rural community in Plateau, on Saturday. This initiative aimed at treating indigent patients for malaria, hypertension, and diabetes, marks a significant step towards health awareness and support for underprivileged societies.

Victor Nsunwara, the Plateau chapter vice-president of NAS, highlighted the outreach's objective as a way to contribute positively to society amidst an economic downturn. By choosing Shen for this noble cause, NAS aimed to address the acute lack of medical facilities and trained healthcare professionals in rural areas.

The program not only offered essential medical examinations and medications but also ensured that cases beyond their capacity were referred to adequate medical facilities for further treatment.

Global Solidarity and Local Appreciation

The medical outreach, happening concurrently worldwide, reflects NAS's commitment to spreading goodwill globally. This gesture has garnered support from various chapters of NAS, including the Kaduna State chapter and the "Ground Zero", the New York chapter, emphasizing the confraternity's collective effort in making a difference.

The initiative has been well-received by the Shen community, with leaders and beneficiaries expressing gratitude for the timely medical assistance, highlighting the dire health challenges faced by the residents amid economic hardships.