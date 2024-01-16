Purina's Support Mission Aims to Alleviate Challenges Faced by Veterinarians

Nestlé Purina PetCare, a titan in the pet food industry, is taking a significant step towards supporting the veterinary profession with the launch of the Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission. This initiative, helmed by Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, aims to address the barriers faced by veterinarians in their practice, including workload and financial challenges. As a pioneering effort, the Mission has donated $1 million to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation's (AVMF) REACH program.

Breaking Barriers in Veterinary Practice

The 2022 Veterinary Well Being Survey painted a grim picture of the veterinary profession, with 92% of respondents reporting high stress levels. A significant source of this stress was identified as the cost of care, a concern that has been amplified by the rising cost of living, as noted in the 2024 AVMA Pet Ownership and Demographics Sourcebook. The Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission aims to alleviate these stressors for veterinarians and ensure the continuity of pet care, in spite of the financial hardships faced by pet owners.

Strengthening the REACH Program

The REACH program, which provides grants to veterinarians offering immediate pet care to owners experiencing financial hardship, has been further bolstered by an additional $200,000 donation from Pro Plan Veterinary Diets in 2023. This reinforcement of the REACH program aims to assist thousands of animals annually, easing the burdens faced by veterinarians providing charitable care and extending the program's reach to more patients. Veterinarians interested in exploring the support mission and potential grants can find more information at www.ProPlanVetSupport.com.

A Commitment to Veterinary Support and Animal Welfare

The Pro Plan Veterinary Support Mission stands as a testament to Purina's longstanding commitment to the veterinary profession. This commitment extends beyond financial support, encompassing the development of new diets, research, and partnerships with organizations that advocate for veterinarians. In addition, it aligns with the AVMF's mission to advance veterinary medicine and promote animal welfare. Nestlé Purina PetCare, the parent company of Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, is a leader in the pet care industry, while the AVMF serves as the charitable arm of the AVMA, representing over 105,000 member veterinarians.