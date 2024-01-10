Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness

Responding to a flurry of allegations circulating on social media, Purina, a renowned pet food manufacturer, has vehemently denied claims that its Purina Pro Plan dog food is causing pets to fall ill. The company has issued a strong refutation against these rumors, emphasizing the safety and high quality of its products.

Purina Refutes Social Media Claims

Claims against Purina’s Pro Plan dog food have been propagated through videos on TikTok, amassing millions of views. Reacting to these accusations, Purina has reaffirmed there are no health or safety issues with their products. They have reassured pet owners of their steadfast commitment to the quality, safety, and nutrition of their products, outlining the rigorous quality checks performed across their factory network.

Quality Check and Safety Measures

Purina has highlighted its extensive quality check protocols in response to the allegations. They emphasize that their products undergo stringent testing and quality controls across their factory network. The company has also raised concerns about the intentions behind the online posts, suggesting that while some may be from genuinely concerned pet parents, others could have ulterior motives of sowing distrust for personal gain.

Advisory to Pet Owners

Purina has advised pet owners to reach out to their team with any concerns and has urged them to verify the credibility of the sources of such claims. They have reassured consumers that in the event of a confirmed issue with any Purina product, they would be the first to be informed.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), which tracks pet product recalls, has not corroborated any issues with Purina products. The only instance was a voluntary recall on March 10, 2023, for a specific prescription dog food due to potentially elevated vitamin D levels. The FDA continues to encourage the reporting of pet food-related illnesses or adverse events directly to them.