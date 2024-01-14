PureHealth Acquires UK’s Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion

In a resounding display of operational prowess and ambitious international expansion, PureHealth, a leading healthcare entity from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has completed the acquisition of Circle, a major player in the UK healthcare scene. This landmark transaction, valued at $1.2 billion before debt, signals PureHealth’s unwavering commitment to becoming a global healthcare leader and aligns with the UAE’s vision of enhancing healthcare services and promoting wellbeing.

Strategic Acquisition Fuels Global Expansion

The acquisition of Circle, which operates the UK’s largest national network of private hospitals, marks PureHealth’s successful entry into the UK market. With over 8,200 employees, 50 hospitals, 2,000 beds, and annual footfall of two million visits, Circle has impressive operational scale and breadth. This strategic move not only extends PureHealth’s reach but also cements its position as a global healthcare platform.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Services

PureHealth’s global expansion strategy, which includes acquisitions in both local and international markets, is aimed at advancing the science of longevity and improving healthcare services worldwide. Following its investment in Ardent Health in the USA, this marks PureHealth’s second international acquisition. The company’s network now encompasses over 25 hospitals, 100+ clinics, and various other healthcare-related ventures, including health insurance, pharmacies, and health tech solutions.

Commitment to Excellence

Chairman Hamad Al Hammadi and Managing Director Farhan Malik of PureHealth underscored the strategic importance of the acquisition. They emphasized their dedication to improving patient experience, adopting advanced clinical practices, and fostering long-term partnerships within the global healthcare ecosystem. This acquisition, they believe, will revolutionize healthcare services globally and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in the healthcare sector.