en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

PureHealth Acquires UK’s Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:13 am EST
PureHealth Acquires UK’s Circle in Major Step Toward Global Expansion

In a resounding display of operational prowess and ambitious international expansion, PureHealth, a leading healthcare entity from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has completed the acquisition of Circle, a major player in the UK healthcare scene. This landmark transaction, valued at $1.2 billion before debt, signals PureHealth’s unwavering commitment to becoming a global healthcare leader and aligns with the UAE’s vision of enhancing healthcare services and promoting wellbeing.

Strategic Acquisition Fuels Global Expansion

The acquisition of Circle, which operates the UK’s largest national network of private hospitals, marks PureHealth’s successful entry into the UK market. With over 8,200 employees, 50 hospitals, 2,000 beds, and annual footfall of two million visits, Circle has impressive operational scale and breadth. This strategic move not only extends PureHealth’s reach but also cements its position as a global healthcare platform.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Services

PureHealth’s global expansion strategy, which includes acquisitions in both local and international markets, is aimed at advancing the science of longevity and improving healthcare services worldwide. Following its investment in Ardent Health in the USA, this marks PureHealth’s second international acquisition. The company’s network now encompasses over 25 hospitals, 100+ clinics, and various other healthcare-related ventures, including health insurance, pharmacies, and health tech solutions.

Commitment to Excellence

Chairman Hamad Al Hammadi and Managing Director Farhan Malik of PureHealth underscored the strategic importance of the acquisition. They emphasized their dedication to improving patient experience, adopting advanced clinical practices, and fostering long-term partnerships within the global healthcare ecosystem. This acquisition, they believe, will revolutionize healthcare services globally and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in the healthcare sector.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
56 seconds ago
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
In a heartrending incident, 24-year-old Sydney father, Kevin Malligan, succumbed to his injuries following a tragic scooter accident in Bali. The event took place on December 29, during his vacation on the Indonesian island. The mishap led to a brain bleed and a fractured neck, causing Kevin to be initially treated at Nusa Dua Hospital,
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
48 Arrested in Shisha Crackdown in Nyali, Mombasa
50 mins ago
48 Arrested in Shisha Crackdown in Nyali, Mombasa
Dr. Anshuman Kumar Explores Link Between Microplastics and Cancer in Live Event
1 hour ago
Dr. Anshuman Kumar Explores Link Between Microplastics and Cancer in Live Event
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
2 mins ago
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
11 mins ago
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
34 mins ago
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
Latest Headlines
World News
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
56 seconds
Sydney Father Kevin Malligan Passes Away Following Tragic Scooter Accident in Bali
President Biden Clarifies US Position on Taiwan Amid Regional Tensions
1 min
President Biden Clarifies US Position on Taiwan Amid Regional Tensions
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
2 mins
NSW Government Deploys 125 New Paramedics to Boost Regional Ambulance Services
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
6 mins
Biden's Smoothie Diversion: Yemen Questions Go Unanswered
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
9 mins
Maldives President Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
11 mins
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
13 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
14 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
15 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
26 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app