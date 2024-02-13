Pure Glow Expands: Kelli Caires Brings Safe & Eco-Friendly Tanning to Phoenix & Scottsdale

A beacon of healthy tanning is set to illuminate the Phoenix and Scottsdale landscape, as Pure Glow, the esteemed brand committed to safe and eco-friendly tanning solutions, announces its first franchisee: Kelli Caires. With a trio of Pure Glow locations on the horizon, Caires is poised to bring her exceptional leadership and customer service experience to bear in crafting a sun-kissed haven for the community.

A New Dawn: Pure Glow's Expansion

Founded by Lauren Rampello Becotte, Pure Glow has been a trailblazer in the realm of organic and sustainable tanning, earning the trust and admiration of its clientele. Today, the brand takes a momentous step forward in its mission, appointing Kelli Caires as its inaugural franchisee. Armed with an impressive background in customer service, leadership, management, and operations, Caires is set to open three Pure Glow locations in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas.

Kelli Caires: A Leader in the Making

No stranger to the world of successful franchises, Caires brings a wealth of expertise from her tenures at industry titans such as Starbucks and Apple. Most recently, she served as the Director of Franchise Operations at Drybar and Heyday, honing her skills in team building, brand development, and customer satisfaction. With her unparalleled acumen and passion for the Pure Glow mission, Caires stands as the ideal candidate to usher in a new era of healthy tanning.

Building a Team of Advocates

Caires' vision extends beyond a simple expansion of the Pure Glow brand. She seeks to create a team of dedicated professionals who share her commitment to providing a safe and healthy tanning alternative. By raising awareness of the dangers inherent in unsafe tanning practices and offering an eco-friendly solution, Caires and her team aim to reshape the landscape of the tanning industry.

The first of the three Pure Glow locations is slated to open by the end of summer in Phoenix, Arizona. With Caires' leadership at the helm, the brand is set to make waves in the community, offering a haven for those seeking a sun-kissed glow without compromising their health or the environment.

As Pure Glow embarks on this new chapter, founder Lauren Rampello Becotte expressed her confidence in Caires' abilities, stating, "Kelli's values and experience align perfectly with our mission to provide a safe and healthy tanning alternative. We are thrilled to have her as our first franchisee and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our brand and the community."

With the announcement of Kelli Caires as its first franchisee, Pure Glow takes a significant stride forward in its mission to provide a safe and eco-friendly tanning experience. As the Phoenix and Scottsdale communities eagerly anticipate the opening of the first location, it is clear that Caires' leadership and dedication to the brand's values will usher in a new era of responsible and health-conscious tanning.