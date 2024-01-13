Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga

Imagine a workout that combines the elegance of ballet, the mindfulness of yoga, and the intensity of Pilates. This is Pure Barre – a low-impact, yet high-intensity workout that is effectively challenging for all fitness levels. Becky Reddick, the proud owner of a new Pure Barre fitness studio in Cedar Rapids, underscores the value of this unique exercise routine.

Experience the Pure Barre Phenomenon

Unlike conventional workouts involving heavy lifting or high jumps, Pure Barre focuses on small, controlled movements. Reddick explains that these movements result in muscles shaking – a potent sign of their engagement in new activities. As such, the workout regimen at Pure Barre is constantly varied to prevent boredom and adapt to the body’s growing familiarity with exercises.

Form and Function

Reddick emphasizes the importance of correct form during the workouts. She also offers modifications for different exercises to accommodate individual needs, ensuring that everyone can participate and benefit from the workouts. While the majority of the participants are women, men are also more than welcome to take part.

A Community Beyond Fitness

Pure Barre is not just about fitness; it’s about fostering a community. The studio cultivates a supportive and non-competitive environment, helping members to motivate each other and grow together. For newcomers, the studio provides a free introductory class, where they are explained the exercises and offered a shortened workout session.

Reddick, who had been seeking a business opportunity for her retirement, became enamored with the Pure Barre franchise. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she successfully opened her studio, offering an innovative fitness solution to the Cedar Rapids community.

In a recent event, Pure Barre Cincy West hosted a workout class at MEAS Active, where participants could strengthen and tone their bodies in 50 minutes or less. After the class, participants were rewarded with a 25% discount on activewear, as well as complimentary coffee, juices, and breakfast treats – a fitting celebration of their physical accomplishments.