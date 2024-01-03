Punjab’s SDH Samrala Tops State in Quality Healthcare under Kayakalp Programme

36 health institutions in Ludhiana district, Punjab, have been commended for their exceptional performance under the Kayakalp programme, an initiative aimed at improving quality in healthcare. This recognition was announced by the Punjab Health System Corporation, with the sub-divisional hospital (SDH) in Samrala standing out as the best-performing hospital in the entire state. The hospital secured a remarkable score of 89%.

Commitment to Quality Healthcare

Dr. Jasbir Singh Aulakh, a civil surgeon, revealed that last year, senior medical officers from several sub-divisional hospitals in the district, including those in Jagraon, Raikot, Khanna, and Samrala, were certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme. This certification is a testament to the district’s commitment to quality healthcare and the continual efforts to elevate standards of service.

Kayakalp Programme: A Pillar of the Swachh Bharat Mission

The Kayakalp programme is a part of the broader Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by the Government of India. It conducts a special survey focusing on biomedical waste management, infection control, and sanitation in public health facilities. The programme’s primary objective is to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices in public health facilities.

Recognizing the Cornerstones of Success

Dr. Aulakh expressed immense pride in the achievements of SDH Samrala. He attributed the success of the health institutions in Ludhiana to the tireless dedication of doctors, paramedical staff, and most notably, the sanitation workers. Their efforts have been instrumental in securing the accolades for the district, thereby reinforcing the fact that every member of the healthcare team plays a vital role in ensuring the delivery of the highest level of care to patients.