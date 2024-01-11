en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Punjab’s Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Punjab’s Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls

On a solemn note, Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare in Punjab, stressed the imperative of elevating the legal marriage age for girls during an enlightening consultative session. This crucial gathering, hosted by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in Lahore, saw the minister delve into the physiological problems and disorders that could potentially surface when girls who are not yet physically or emotionally mature are thrust into matrimony.

Early Marriage: A Health Hazard for Young Girls

Nasir spotlighted that premature marriage could precipitate a decline in the physical health of young women. Genetics, he argued, leave these girls more susceptible to certain vulnerabilities. The minister did not shy away from shedding light on the societal issue where infertility is often viewed as a burden borne solely by the woman. This perception, he noted, can lead to undue physical and mental stress for these young brides.

Efforts to Amend Legislation and Support Young Brides

Nilofar Bakhtiar, the Chairperson of NCSW, discussed the organization’s concerted efforts to tackle the issue of child marriage. The focus, she said, was on legislative review and amendments, as well as the execution of supportive measures for young brides. These include access to education, healthcare, and psychosocial support, aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of early marriage.

Need for National Consensus and International Cooperation

The session culminated in a call for a national consensus to end child marriage in Pakistan. The role of international partners like UNFPA, UNICEF, and UN Women was outlined, stressing the importance of their facilitation in achieving this goal. As this session concluded, it left an indelible impact, resonating a message of urgency and unity in the face of the child marriage issue in Pakistan.

0
Health Pakistan
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Emerging from the cutting-edge laboratories of Stanford University and University Hospital Augsburg, a new positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent holds the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). MTC, representing about three percent of all thyroid cancer cases, has long been a challenge for medical practitioners. Targeting the Cholecystokinin-2
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
19 mins ago
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
21 mins ago
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
4 mins ago
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
6 mins ago
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
19 mins ago
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
2 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
2 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
3 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
3 mins
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day's Girls' Soccer Team
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
4 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
5 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
6 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
18 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
19 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app