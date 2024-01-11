Punjab’s Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls

On a solemn note, Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare in Punjab, stressed the imperative of elevating the legal marriage age for girls during an enlightening consultative session. This crucial gathering, hosted by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in Lahore, saw the minister delve into the physiological problems and disorders that could potentially surface when girls who are not yet physically or emotionally mature are thrust into matrimony.

Early Marriage: A Health Hazard for Young Girls

Nasir spotlighted that premature marriage could precipitate a decline in the physical health of young women. Genetics, he argued, leave these girls more susceptible to certain vulnerabilities. The minister did not shy away from shedding light on the societal issue where infertility is often viewed as a burden borne solely by the woman. This perception, he noted, can lead to undue physical and mental stress for these young brides.

Efforts to Amend Legislation and Support Young Brides

Nilofar Bakhtiar, the Chairperson of NCSW, discussed the organization’s concerted efforts to tackle the issue of child marriage. The focus, she said, was on legislative review and amendments, as well as the execution of supportive measures for young brides. These include access to education, healthcare, and psychosocial support, aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of early marriage.

Need for National Consensus and International Cooperation

The session culminated in a call for a national consensus to end child marriage in Pakistan. The role of international partners like UNFPA, UNICEF, and UN Women was outlined, stressing the importance of their facilitation in achieving this goal. As this session concluded, it left an indelible impact, resonating a message of urgency and unity in the face of the child marriage issue in Pakistan.