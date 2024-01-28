Punjab's Health Sector Embraces AI Technology, Overhauls Government Hospitals

In a significant move towards the advancement of healthcare, Punjab's government hospitals are embracing artificial intelligence (AI). This revelation came from Prof Dr Javed Akram, the Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, during a roundtable discussion at Lahore's Expo Centre. The gathering, attended by numerous doctors, served as a platform to discuss the transformative potential of modern technology in the health sector.

AI Integration: A Step Towards Transformation

During his address, Prof Dr Akram underlined the introduction of an AI system in government hospitals as a pivotal step towards this transformation. He voiced the need for such innovation in light of Pakistan's rapidly expanding population, projected to become the world's third-largest. Prof Dr Akram also drew attention to the escalating prevalence of blood pressure and diabetes among citizens aged 39 years and older.

Revamping Government Hospitals

While criticizing past governments for their neglect of Punjab government hospitals, Prof Dr Akram underscored the current caretaker government's commitment to their improvement. As part of their initiative, over a hundred government hospitals in the province are undergoing refurbishment, many of which are already completed and serving the public.

Looking Towards a Healthier Future

With an emphasis on the integration of health principles into daily life, Prof Dr Akram advocated for a healthier lifestyle. He highlighted the substantial need for dialysis machines in Pakistan, with a current requirement of seven hundred thousand. He additionally mentioned Apka Clinic, a facility where patients receive free tests and medications. The minister asserted the need for the best health facilities to match the population's needs, marking a significant stride towards a healthier future for Punjab.