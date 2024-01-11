en English
Punjab’s Chief Minister Extends Winter Vacations Amidst Severe Cold and Health Crisis

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:05 pm EST
Punjab’s Chief Minister Extends Winter Vacations Amidst Severe Cold and Health Crisis

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, has taken a decisive step in response to the severe cold weather and health crisis affecting the region, extending winter vacations for students from kindergarten to grade 1 by a week and relaxing the uniform policy during January and February. This move, which affects thousands of young students, aims to protect them from the harsh weather and the alarming rise in pneumonia cases, which have already claimed approximately three dozen lives.

Addressing the Health Crisis

The decision to extend winter vacations comes in response to a significant increase in pneumonia cases among children. Chief Minister Naqvi, during his visit to the Children Hospital, expressed deep concern over the situation. The extension aims to shield students from the severe weather and mitigate the spread of pneumonia and other cold-related illnesses.

Relaxation of Uniform Policy

Alongside the extension of vacations, the provincial school education department has directed public and private schools to relax their uniform policy. Students are now allowed to wear warm clothing such as sweaters, coats, jackets, caps, socks, and shoes instead of the regular uniform during winter months. This is to provide students with necessary warmth, further protecting them from the cold weather. The directive also emphasizes the need for compliance from all relevant officials to ensure the implementation of the new rule.

Further Measures

Additional measures have been taken to combat the health crisis. The Chief Minister has postponed examinations for students in grades 1-10 and urged schools to abolish the morning assembly practice. Efforts are also being made to encourage vaccination against pneumonia, particularly for children and the elderly, to prevent the illness from spreading further.

In the face of such challenging weather conditions and a severe health crisis, the government’s commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of school children in Punjab is clear. As the authorities continue to address the situation, concerted efforts are being made to safeguard the well-being of young students and mitigate the impact of the prevailing health crisis.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

