Punjab's 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' Serve Over One Crore Patients, Health Minister Announces

In a significant milestone for public healthcare in Punjab, Health Minister Balbir Singh announced that the state's 'aam aadmi clinics' have treated over one crore patients. The free-of-charge clinics, now 664 in total, are evenly dispersed across the state's urban and rural landscapes, providing an essential medical lifeline to Punjab's population.

Aam Aadmi Clinics: A Medical Lifeline

These clinics offer an array of 80 different types of medicines and 38 kinds of diagnostic tests, all free to the public. The state government has made it a point to ensure that no patient is forced to purchase medicines from outside due to shortages at government health facilities. They have allocated funds specifically to avoid such situations.

The clinics are also well-integrated with modern technology. Complete digital management of patient services, from registration to prescriptions, is enabled, making it a seamless experience for patients.

'Farishtey' Scheme: A Beacon of Hope for Accident Victims

Minister Singh also highlighted the 'Farishtey' scheme, a humanitarian initiative by the state government. Under this scheme, all road accident victims receive free medical care, and individuals who assist them are rewarded with Rs 2,000. These good Samaritans are not subjected to police or hospital questioning unless they willingly choose to testify as eyewitnesses.

Private Partnership for Extended Services

Amplifying its healthcare services, the Punjab government has partnered with private diagnostic centres to provide X-ray and ultrasound services at government health facilities. This move is expected to significantly augment the diagnostic capabilities of the state's health infrastructure.

These initiatives, combining technology, comprehensive care and a humanitarian approach, reflect the Punjab government's commitment to improving public health and providing accessible healthcare to all residents of the state.