Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi Inspects Development Projects Across Lahore

In a concerted effort to expedite long-standing developmental initiatives, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi embarked on a thorough review of various projects and institutions across Lahore. His visit, spanning several facilities, underscored the caretaker government's commitment to bring pending projects to fruition.

Revitalization of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences

Naqvi's visit to the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences (FJIDS) at Jubilee Town marked a significant step towards the completion of this long-delayed project. He meticulously oversaw the finishing work at the institute, directing the swift removal of obstacles and the installation of equipment. With the arrival of 30 dental treatment units and the expectation of 20 more, the institute, whose progress had been on hold for two decades, is set to inaugurate in a mere ten days. Naqvi also directed the creation of a lawn within seven days, adding a touch of greenery to the institute's landscape.

Improvements in Healthcare Facilities

Further, Naqvi paid visits to Mayo and Ganga Ram Hospitals, reviewing the upgrades in process and directing improvements where necessary. At Mayo Hospital, he instructed the addition of an emergency block, emphasizing the importance of quality and expediency in the construction efforts. His visit served as a morale booster for the laborers, whose work he acknowledged and praised.

Engagement with Educational Institutions and Community

The Chief Minister's engagement with the community was not restricted to healthcare alone. His visit to the Crescent Model Higher Secondary School offered a glimpse into the vibrant student projects underway. During his address at the International Academic Summit 2024, he highlighted the significance of extracurricular activities and the unique addition of Chinese language instruction to the school's curriculum.

Commitment to Differently-Abled Individuals

Naqvi's interaction with differently-abled individuals at a tea hotel in Mozang, Temple Road, underscored his commitment to addressing their concerns. He assured them of facilitating a meeting with the Inspector General of Police to address issues related to obtaining driving licenses, thus offering a ray of hope to this marginalized community.