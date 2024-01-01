Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes

On the first day of 2024, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) in Pune ceased offering cashless treatment facilities to policyholders of public sector insurance companies. The cessation, triggered by a delay in the renewal of rate contracts, has stirred a wave of dissatisfaction among several hospitals in the city. This issue is far from exclusive to DMH; it’s a rising tide of discontent washing over facilities that are part of the Preferred Provider Network (PPN).

An Issue of Rates and Renewals

The PPN hospitals, which typically renew contracts every two years, have been protesting the rates determined by the General Insurance Public Sector Association (GIPSA). This association comprises the New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company, and National Insurance Company. The bone of contention lies in the rates set by GIPSA, which, according to the hospitals, fall short in matching the stride of rising inflation.

Acceptance, Negotiation, and Non-renewal

While some hospitals have accepted the rates or successfully renewed their contracts, others are still caught in the crossfire of negotiations or have opted for non-renewal. Notable names like Noble Hospital and Jehangir Hospital fall under the former category. The hospitals that have chosen not to renew, however, have left patients in a lurch, forcing them to opt for reimbursement claims—a financial burden that not all can shoulder with ease.

Ongoing Negotiations since October 2023

Discussions and negotiations for revised rates have been underway since October 10, 2023. Yet, despite the passage of several months, an agreement has not yet been inked. The officials from GIPSA, unfortunately, were unavailable to shed light on the situation or provide a potential roadmap for the resolution of this impasse.