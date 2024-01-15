en English
Health

Pulwama’s Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
Pulwama's Pursuit of Healthcare Excellence: An Evaluation of National Quality Assurance Standards

In a significant stride towards healthcare excellence, the District Quality Assurance Committee in Pulwama orchestrated a crucial meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Basharat Qayoom. The primary purpose of this gathering was to assess the progress in conforming to National Quality Assurance Standards and to augment healthcare services across the district.

Inspection of National Quality Assurance Standards

The DC, in a bid to ensure the district’s healthcare facilities meet and exceed the established benchmarks, led a comprehensive review of the National Quality Assurance Standards. This inspection encompassed a detailed examination of policies, checklists, assessment techniques, and various tiers of quality control.

Commitment to Healthcare Excellence

In an emphatic display of commitment to healthcare supremacy, the DC directed that more facilities should be suggested for certification. This mandate illustrates the district’s dedication to not only achieving but surpassing the prescribed healthcare quality standards.

Focus on Inter-departmental Coordination

The meeting also spotlighted the necessity for inter-departmental synchronicity to address local-level gaps efficiently. This approach is a testament to the district’s forward-looking stance towards continuous amelioration in healthcare services. As part of ongoing initiatives, the district is putting in concerted efforts to ensure that healthcare facilities adhere to high standards of quality and gain recognition for their excellence through certification.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

