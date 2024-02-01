Publicis Health Agrees to $350 Million Settlement over Role in U.S. Opioid Crisis

Publicis Health, the health-care wing of French advertising behemoth Publicis, has consented to a $350 million payout to conclude allegations that its marketing initiatives for pharmaceutical corporations played a significant part in the opioid epidemic plaguing the United States. The settlement, which followed three years of negotiations, was declared by state attorneys general.

Settlement Details

As part of the agreement, Publicis Health will channel $343 million across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories, with the intent to assist in opioid relief initiatives. Despite not confessing to any misconduct or liability, the company acknowledges the backdrop of its operations and confirms its dedication to combating the opioid crisis. The firm also noted that insurers have already compensated $130 million of the sum, bringing the cash amount to $160 million after taxes.

The Role of Publicis in the Opioid Crisis

New York Attorney General Letitia James underscored the part Publicis played in promoting overprescription through its marketing efforts for firms like Purdue Pharma. She also noted that no monetary compensation can entirely atone for the loss and suffering caused by the crisis. New York is set to receive almost $19.2 million from the settlement, with the largest shares going to California, Florida, and Texas.

Publicis Demonstrates 'Good Faith'

The settlement was reached with Publicis demonstrating 'good faith' and 'responsible corporate citizenship.' Publicis Health also emphasized that the implicated work, predominantly conducted by its former subsidiary Rosetta, was lawful and FDA-approved. The marketing was intended for healthcare providers, not consumers, the company clarified.