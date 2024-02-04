Publicis Health Agrees to $350 Million Settlement Over Opioid Crisis Involvement

In a major development, global marketing and communications firm Publicis Health has agreed to a $350 million national settlement to resolve investigations into its role in the prescription opioid crisis. The settlement acknowledges Publicis Health's contribution to the opioid crisis through its marketing efforts for companies like Purdue Pharma. As part of the settlement, the firm is expected to disclose thousands of internal documents on a public website and cease work related to opioid-based Schedule II or Schedule III controlled substances.

Impact on South Carolina

South Carolina, one of the states affected by the opioid crisis, is set to receive over $5 million from this settlement. The state's Attorney General, Alan Wilson, emphasized the complex nature of the opioid epidemic and noted that the marketing of these drugs played a part in exacerbating the crisis. South Carolina has seen over 5,500 opioid overdose deaths between 2017 and 2021, with escalating numbers each year.

Utilization of Settlement Funds

The settlement funds are expected to be utilized for supporting treatment and recovery efforts, and for constructing lasting infrastructure to address the impact of the opioid crisis. This settlement brings South Carolina's total potential recoveries from opioid cases to over $646 million, a significant boost in the fight against opioid addiction.

Investigation and Multistate Settlement

The investigation into Publicis Health's conduct was conducted by a multistate group led by Colorado and joined by attorneys general from several states. The settlement serves as an acknowledgment of the harm caused by Publicis' conduct and aims to provide more financial support for treatment and recovery in communities affected by the crisis.