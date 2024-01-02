en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital’s ED

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Public Urged to Consider Alternatives Amid Overcapacity at Mullingar Hospital’s ED

Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar is grappling with a demanding situation as its Emergency Department (ED) faces overcapacity, causing significant challenges. The hospital administration is actively escalating measures to effectively manage the situation, striking a delicate balance between in-patient capacity and scheduled care provisions.

Public Advised to Consider Alternatives

Given the current strain on the ED, the hospital is urging the public to carefully consider their options before deciding to seek care at the ED. The officials are encouraging people to explore other avenues of treatment, particularly for non-life-threatening conditions.

Minor Injury Unit as a Viable Option

The hospital officials have reiterated that individuals over 16 years old with certain types of injuries can seek treatment at the Regional Hospital Mullingar Minor Injury Unit. This unit, located at Charter Medical Private Hospital in Ballinderry, is equipped to handle various minor injuries. These include suspected broken bones in the arms and legs, sprains, strains, wounds, bites, minor burns, scalds, foreign bodies, and minor chest injuries. Thus, the Minor Injury Unit could serve as a suitable alternative, easing the pressure on the ED.

Priority to Urgent Cases

To ensure that those in need of urgent care receive immediate attention, the ED will prioritize patients based on the urgency of their medical conditions. This protocol is crucial during this time of increased activity and pressure on the hospital’s resources.

In light of these challenging circumstances, the hospital management has expressed gratitude towards the public for their understanding and support. By considering alternative treatment options, the public can play a significant role in alleviating the strain on the ED and ensuring that those most in need are attended to promptly.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon

By Quadri Adejumo

MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal

By Rafia Tasleem

Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8 ...
@Fitness · 2 mins
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8 ...
heart comment 0
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa’s Record Singing Attempt

By Ebenezer Mensah

Blakk Rasta Criticizes Afua Asantewaa's Record Singing Attempt
Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales

By Geeta Pillai

Boots Offers Significant Discount on Oral-B iO4 Electric Toothbrush in January Sales
A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature

By BNN Correspondents

A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature
Latest Headlines
World News
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
53 seconds
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
1 min
Chip Wilson: A New Legacy Beyond Lululemon
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
1 min
Supreme Court Directs Bihar to Make Caste Survey Data Public
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
1 min
MEDOMENT: HTW's Revolutionary Telehealth Solution Set to Transform Digital Healthcare
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
1 min
New Year's Message: López Obrador's Call for a Brighter Future
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
1 min
Disulfidptosis: A Game Changer in Colorectal Cancer Treatment
Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Governor Calls for Quality Healthcare in Rural India: The Journey of Dr. Balesh Jindal
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
2 mins
Kerry Katona's Remarkable Transformation: From Size 16 to Size 8
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
2 mins
Neonatologist Champions Advances in RSV Treatment, Anchored by Personal Loss
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
42 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app