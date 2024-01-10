Public Policy Dialogues 2024: A Deep Dive into Health Assurance Beyond Healthcare

The Public Policy Dialogues 2024, an event hosted by the Indian School of Business and organized by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, recently shed light on the pressing issues in human development. A plethora of experts gathered to discuss policies, strategies, and challenges with a particular focus on health assurance beyond healthcare.

Keynote Address: A New Model for Health Financing

Dr. K Srinath Reddy, a distinguished Padma Bhushan awardee, delivered the keynote address. He championed a three-tier model of health financing, which consists of tax-based funding, government budgets, and social insurance. The model is tightly integrated with a skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and good governance. Moreover, he stressed the importance of addressing the social determinants of health, such as water, sanitation, and education, as crucial components of effective healthcare delivery.

Panel Discussions: Lessons from COVID and Centralization of Health Services

A panel discussion helmed by Amarjeet Sinha delved into the lessons learned from the COVID waves and the centralization of health services. Furthermore, a roundtable conversation highlighted the significance of the National Rural Healthcare Mission while discussing healthcare policies, challenges, and strategies.

AI Solutions for Rural Healthcare

A separate panel scrutinized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the enhancement of healthcare delivery in the rural regions of India. The panel focused on the utility of AI for diagnosis and the necessary social system changes to ensure the effectiveness of AI. The transformative impact of AI in healthcare, including personalizing treatments, improved communication, and increased access to healthcare services, was emphasized as well.

Data Protection Legislation: Balancing Privacy and Security

The event also witnessed a discussion on Data Protection Legislation in India. The dialogue underscored the delicate balance between data privacy and security, highlighting the necessity of fostering a privacy culture. The risks of reducing frontline workers to mere data collectors due to digital health interventions were also addressed, rounding out a comprehensive and insightful event.