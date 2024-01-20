Public Perception of NHS Care Quality Declines, Reveals Survey

Redfield and Wilton Strategies, a renowned research firm, recently unveiled a survey indicating a marked decline in the public's perception of the quality of care provided by the National Health Service (NHS). The study revealed that a striking 57% of respondents rate the NHS's care quality as moderate or low, a worrying trend for a healthcare system once lauded for its exceptional service.

Public Perception Slides

According to the survey, only a meager 11% of those polled considered the care quality to be "very high." This figure paints a stark contrast to previous years where satisfaction levels were significantly higher. The research further reveals that a majority of the population, approximately 55%, believe that most NHS patients could receive better care. Conversely, 38% feel that patients are receiving the best care possible, showcasing a divide in public opinion.

Long Waiting Lists

When it comes to identifying the primary issues plaguing the NHS, half of the participants pointed to long waiting lists as their greatest concern. In fact, the study showed a 20% increase in Accident and Emergency (A&E) delays compared to the previous year, with 420,000 patients waiting more than 12 hours. This is a pressing issue that has far-reaching impacts on patient outcomes, and has been a significant driver of public dissatisfaction.

Additional Concerns

Beyond waiting lists, 20% of respondents highlighted the difficulty in securing GP appointments as a significant concern. Other notable issues raised by participants include the standard of patient care and the availability of mental health services, each cited by 7% of respondents. Interestingly, only a small fraction, 3%, viewed the cost to the taxpayer as the foremost problem.

The survey's findings have sparked criticism of the Conservative government's handling of the NHS, with many questioning if enough is being done to address these concerns. In response, representatives from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Royal College of Nursing have pledged their commitment to improving the NHS's delivery of care and addressing the long waiting lists.